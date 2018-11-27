Driver reports getting shot at after exiting Kensington Expressway

A Cheektowaga man told Buffalo police someone in a minivan that cut him off fired two shots at his vehicle over the weekend, according to a police report.

The driver told officers he exited the westbound Kensington Expressway at the Grider Street exit onto Warwick Avenue at about 4:25 p.m. Saturday when the driver of a minivan cut him off.

Near the intersection of Warwick and Deerfield avenues, a person inside the minivan displayed a handgun and fired two shots at his vehicle, damaging the driver's side front door and the rear windshield, according to the report. There were two males inside the minivan, the victim told police.