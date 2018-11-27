DIX, Mary J. (Duggan)

Of Orchard Park, NY. November 24, 2018. Wife of John Dix; mother of Caroline Dix, Cynthia (William) Anderson, William (Kim) Dix, Gloria (Robert) McCloud, John (Janice), Martin, Richard (Lisa), and the late James and Theresa Dix; sister of William, Albert, and Michael Duggan, Margie Lakatos, Patty Roll, Therese Nemil, Carol Nagel, June Wirth, Kathy Adams, Robert, John, and the late Edward Martin Duggan, Rita Barcia, Gerry Damba, Betty, and James Duggan; also survived by 19 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends at St. Bernadette Church, Saturday at 11:30, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Reception to follow in the church community room. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com