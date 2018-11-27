College notes: MAC names Dillard Player of Week again

For the second straight week, University at Buffalo senior guard Cierra Dillard was named Mid-American Conference East Division Player of the Week following her outstanding performance in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Dillard averaged 26.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 5.5 steals in wins over Georgetown and South Dakota State at the Southpoint Shootout in Las Vegas.

UB wrestlers at Michigan State

The UB wrestling team will face Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich., on Wednesday night. The Bulls are looking to win their fourth straight dual.

Each team has a pair of wrestlers in the national rankings. The host Spartans have RayVon Foley, No. 10 at 125 pounds, and Cameron Caffey, No. 15 at 184.

UB's Bryan Lantry is No. 11 at 141 pounds and Jake Gunning is ranked 18th at 285.

Soccer honors for Cutrona

UB women's soccer standouts Carissima Cutrona (Williamsville South) and Gurjeena Jandu were named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women's All-Midwest Region Team. Both Cutrona and Jandu were named to the third team. Cutrona had eight goals and eight assists in 11 matches before a season-ending injury.

Daemen's Boyar is All-East second teamer.

Junior forward Jamie Boyar (Williamsville South) of Daemen College was been named to the United Soccer Coaches All-East Region Second Team.

Earlier this month Boyar was named to the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association (D2CCA) Women's Soccer All-East Region Second Team.