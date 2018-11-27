CHRZANOWSKI, Alfred M.

CHRZANOWSKI - Alfred M. November 22, 2018. Husband of the late Claudia; dear father of Kim (Brian) Pietrzak; grandfather of Katie, Matthew, Alyssa and Alex; brother of Florian (Shirley), James (Sue) and the late Arline; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 PM at the Pacer Funeral Home, Inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Gualbert's Church, 83 Gualbert Ave., Cheektowaga, Thursday 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Al was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Please share condolences online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com