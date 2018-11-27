Cheektowaga woman faces DWI charge after Buffalo crash
A Cheektowaga woman was charged with driving while intoxicated Monday afternoon after a crash on South Ogden Street, according to a Buffalo police report.
Police responded to the crash on South Ogden, south of Casimir Street, at about 5:20 p.m.
One of the drivers, identified in the report as Deborah A. Bremer, 57, failed field sobriety tests and registered a blood alcohol reading of 0.15 percent.
No one was injured in the crash, according to the report.
Story topics: buffalo/ Buffalo Police Department/ crime/ police
