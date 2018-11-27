Burke endorses Cheektowaga deputy supervisor for Erie County Legislature seat

Erie County Legislator Patrick Burke, D-Buffalo, has endorsed Cheektowaga Deputy Supervisor Brian Nowak to fill his soon-to-be vacated 7th District seat.

The district includes Cheektowaga and South Buffalo.

Burke will join the Assembly in January. The Legislature will fill Burke's seat by appointment.

Cheektowaga Councilman Tim Meyers is also vying for the district seat.

"The only person that I could think of who would match the work ethic and the passion that comes out of this legislative body is Brian Nowak," Burke said in a statement. "Brian brings a lot of enthusiasm to his work and he is a good representative for this new wave of energy."

Nowak said as a legislator he would focus on issues involving the environment, workers rights and health care.