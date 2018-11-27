Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam targeting seniors

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office released a warning about a scam targeting senior citizens in which the scammers represent themselves as public defenders representing one of the victim's relatives following an arrest or accident.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the scammers demand from their targeted victims money to bail out their relative — usually a grandchild — or they demand legal fees and tell the victims to purchase gift cards or pre-paid credit cards as payment.

The scammers often know the names of the victims' family members or may even misrepresent themselves as a family member, according to the Sheriff's Office.

People who receive calls are advised to hang up and report incidents to the Sheriff's Office at 753-4232.