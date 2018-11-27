CarMax to open Amherst store on Dec. 6

CarMax says it will open its Amherst used car "superstore" on Dec. 6.

The store, at 1881 Niagara Falls Blvd., is just north of a Youngmann Highway interchange. Richmond, Va.-based CarMax has only two other stores in New York State, in Rochester and Albany, but operates more than 200 stores nationwide.

The store's debut will bring the nation's top seller of used vehicles into the Buffalo Niagara market. Last year, CarMax sold more than 670,000 used vehicles, according to Automotive News. Locally based West Herr was No. 23 on the same list.