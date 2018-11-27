Canisius College to induct six into its sports Hall of Fame

Current Canisius baseball coach Matt Mazurek, long-time trainer Peter Koehnke and three women’s sports standout are among the class of six individuals to be inducted into the college’s Sports Hall of Fame on Jan. 26. The honorees were announced Tuesday.

Lacrosse star Whitney (Card) Buchli (‘08), softball standout Katie (Miranto) Burd (‘08) and volleyball record-holder Jess (Stackhouse) Bramer (‘08) are the female athletes to be honored.

In addition to Mazurek (‘07, ‘12) and Koehnke, Hall of Fame distinction will be awarded to basketball guard Dana "Binky" Johnson (‘94) of the 1994 MAAC championship team that went on to the National Invitation Tournament.

Mazurek had a career batting average of .355 as a player at Canisius. Koehnke retired in 2017 after serving as athletics trainer since 1978.

Canisius also announced that Joe Van Volkenburg (‘88) former senior associate director of Canisius Campus Ministry will be presented the Rev. Paul J. Dugan, S.J. Award for his significant contributions to Canisius athletics.

The induction ceremonies will be held at a luncheon from 1:30-4 p.m. in the Canal View Room of the Pearl Street Grill and Brewery, 76 Pearl Street. It will proceed the Canisius hockey game against Bentley at HarborCenter at 4:05 p.m. Cost is $35 for adults, $15 for children 10 and younger. Those interested in attending should contact the Canisius Office of Alumni Engagement at 888-2700.