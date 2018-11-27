Canadian who used counterfeit cash at casino admits guilt

An Ajax, Ont., man pleaded guilty Monday to using stacks of counterfeit U.S. $50 bills to buy gaming chips at the Seneca Buffalo Creek and Seneca Niagara casinos.

Richard C. Singh, 30, was arrested March 30 at the Buffalo casino, where he had about $7,000 in fake funds, Erie County Assistant District Attorney Brian P. Dassero said. An investigation found that Singh had spent $2,600 in counterfeit cash March 28 at the Niagara Falls casino, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney John N. Philipps said.

Erie County Judge Susan M. Eagan gave Singh a three-year conditional discharge after he pleaded guilty to three felony counts of possessing forged instruments.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III scheduled sentencing Feb. 25 and warned Singh he could go to prison for as long as seven years.