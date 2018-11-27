Share this article

Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is congratulated after scoring. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

Rasmus Ristolainen scores and celebrates, and Twitter goes wild

Rasmus Ristolainen gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead in the second period with a razzle dazzle, highlight-reel goal and then twirled his stick in celebration before holstering it on his hip.

It immediately was deemed a Goal of the Year candidate on social media, as Sabres fans and media members admired the goal and the celebration.

