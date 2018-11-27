Rasmus Ristolainen scores and celebrates, and Twitter goes wild

Rasmus Ristolainen gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead in the second period with a razzle dazzle, highlight-reel goal and then twirled his stick in celebration before holstering it on his hip.

It immediately was deemed a Goal of the Year candidate on social media, as Sabres fans and media members admired the goal and the celebration.

Boy, is Rasmus Ristolainen playing with some major confidence right now. Beast. 1-0 @BuffaloSabres pic.twitter.com/KkbJfLMFeU — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) November 28, 2018

I mean..seriously.....Ristolainen did that against Brent Burns...A Norris Trophy winner... #Sabres #SJSharks — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) November 28, 2018

That celly reminded me of Miro Satan and Rasmus Ristolainen is now my second-favorite Sabre of all time. — TJ Luckman 🌹🔴⚔️🐃🎸 (@SteadyRiot) November 28, 2018

I'm sorry for everything I've every said about you, Ristolainen. — Derek Jedamski (@D_Jedamski) November 28, 2018

As soon as @BuffaloSabres Rasmus Ristolainen scored, I immediately got a text from my mom -"what a shot!" My mom rocks! — Christine Lisi (@ESPNChristine) November 28, 2018

Ristolainen is having his best game... and really hasn’t been bad in a long time #Sabres — austin broad (@austin_broad) November 28, 2018

Never mind the goal by Ristolainen, that goal celebration in itself was great enough. — Tom (@itstomyall) November 28, 2018

I didnt know such filth was allowed on TV let alone in front of the children...Rasmus Ristolainen, How Do You Do! pic.twitter.com/1cyhrD49dr — Steven Methé (@stevenblu132) November 28, 2018