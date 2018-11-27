Bills' Shaq Lawson says he was 'defending myself and my team' in fight with Jaguars' Leonard Fournette

Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson said Tuesday he was “defending himself” in Sunday’s sideline fight with Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette that resulted in both players being ejected and Fournette receiving a one-game suspension from the NFL.

Lawson, who didn’t speak with reporters after the Bills’ 24-21 victory, gave his version of the brawl that involved multiple players from both teams in response to a question from a student during a speaking engagement at McKinley High School.

After sharing stories about his rough childhood in South Carolina, Lawson fielded questions. Although the moderator said any topic was in play “outside of Sunday,” the first question was: “What made you fight Fournette?”

“Alright, it’s real, man, I’ll answer,” Lawson said with a smile. “At the time, how the whole situation happened, I was defending myself because he came from the sideline. So at that time, I was basically defending myself and my team, fighting for my brothers. Ain’t nobody going to let anybody in this world let a man throw a punch at you and you won’t react to it.

“I mean, on my part, I apologized for reacting that way. I mean, at the end of the day, people will understand where I’m coming from."

Afterward, Lawson told reporters he had not yet heard from the NFL, but said he thinks he will “probably” receive a fine. “But I’m going to appeal it, try to,” he added.

“It’s whatever now, it’s behind us, it’s old, a couple days ago,” Lawson said. “Me and Leonard actually got the same financial adviser, so we got that squashed (by the adviser) the same night, the same day. He talked to both of us. I guess it’s squashed.”

Lawson said he appreciated the support coach Sean McDermott gave in his remarks to the media immediately after the game and on Monday.

“I mean, you know what type of guy I am,” Lawson said. “I’m not a guy that’s just going to go out there and start nothing with nobody. I’m always funny, joking around in the locker room. (McDermott) knows I’m not that type of guy to just go out there and start anything with anybody. So Coach defended me, I had my teammates behind me, things like that.”