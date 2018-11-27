Bills waive Schmidt (again), make Darr third different punter this season

The Buffalo Bills have their third different punter this season.

They signed Matt Darr to a one-year contract Tuesday, making him the second replacement for Colton Schmidt.

The Bills had released Schmidt before the start of the season after choosing rookie Corey Bojorquez to replace him.

However, after Bojorquez landed on the injured-reserve list, the Bills re-signed Schmidt, who proceeded to average 42.3 yards per punt.

The 26-year-old Darr was last active in the NFL in 2016 as a member of the Miami Dolphins, with whom he averaged 46 yards on 182 punts before being waived at the beginning of the 2017 season.

He was undrafted out of Tennessee is 2015 and signed with Miami as a free agent.

On his first punt in Sunday's victory against Jacksonville, Schmidt got a good bounce to pin the Jaguars at their 1-yard line.

However, his hang time was terrible. Still, when the Bills needed a good punt in the fourth quarter, he did deliver, thanks, again, to a favorable bounce that pinned the Jags at their 2-yard line.

Three plays later, Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles threw an interception, setting up Stephen Hauschka's insurance field goal.