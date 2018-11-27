BOERSCHIG, Aurelia Dominique

BOERSCHIG - Aurelia Dominique November 25, 2018. Cherished daughter of Christina (nee Rivera) and Jeffrey Boerschig; loving sister of Jordan Boerschig; beloved granddaughter of Isidro, Jr. and Moira Rivera and Kathy and the late James Boerschig; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will be present to receive friends on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, 10:00 AM from Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wings Flights of Hope, PO Box 872, Orchard Park, NY 14127. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com