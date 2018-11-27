[BN] Blitz newsletter: Jaguars bench QB, fire OC after Bills loss

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone returned to Orchard Park Sunday wearing a hoodie with the words "Bold City" written in big letters across the front. It was funny, given his history of conservative play calls.

But Marrone was emboldened Monday by the Jaguars' seventh straight loss. He fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and benched quarterback Blake Bortles in moves he hopes will spark their struggling offense.

"It wasn't anything negative, [Marrone] just decided to make a move," Hackett told NFL Network. "I guess he didn't think I was good enough, that's the only thing I can think of. It's a shock.

“I knew Doug had thought about it. I guess the football gods had it out for me. We started off hot, had so many injuries, we were a completely different team. Guys busted their butts, but you can only do so much. I wish I could’ve figured something out.”

Hackett had been with Marrone since their Syracuse days. Bortles had started 75 consecutive games and is still owed another $34 million. Cody Kessler will start next week against the Colts.

Bills trying to strike right balance with Josh Allen's running: “We don’t want him to get hurt. There’s got to be an understanding that those build up over time,” coach Sean McDermott said. “I’ve been around two mobile quarterbacks before – both Cam (Newton) and Donovan (McNabb) – and that’s an ongoing conversation what seems like every week. How much running is too much? How much is not enough? There’s a fine line there that we have to continue to try and find every week. One week, it could be more than we want, and one week, it may be less. We’ve just got to continue to drill down on that.”

Film review: Mark Gaughan gave Allen a 4.0 out of 5. "You want to see Allen show accuracy from the pocket, make some elite athletic plays and protect the ball," Gaughan wrote. "Triple check." On the defensive side of the ball, veterans Kyle Williams and Jerry Hughes worked twist stunts to perfection.

Kubiak's QB report: "Decisive running action makes Allen very difficult to defend, and puts defenses in a bind when they play man-to-man coverage," QB analyst Jim Kubiak wrote. "If teams blitz, they better sack the quarterback or account for Allen with a spy, otherwise they risk giving up huge plays."

Fournette suspended one game for role in brawl against Bills: The Jaguars offense was toast after its best player, Leonard Fournette, was ejected Sunday. Now they'll be without him for an entire game.

Matt Milano continues to make big plays for Bills' defense: Milano's third interception tied him for the league-lead among linebackers.

High marks for CBS' Archuleta: TV critic Alan Pergament is a fan of Adam Archuleta's work as a game analyst.

