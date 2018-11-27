Big wins mean big TV ratings for Bills and Sabres

The Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres are on a TV ratings roll.

The return of the Josh Allen Show on Sunday led to the Bills’ highest-rated game of the season.

The Bills’ 24-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars had a 38.0 rating on WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the local CBS affiliate. That was only two-tenths of a point higher than the Bills’ win over the Jets behind quarterback Matt Barkley the week before.

However, Sunday’s rating was about 10 percent higher than the season average going into Sunday.

The Sabres’ 3-2 win over Detroit Saturday for their ninth straight win in a shootout had a 13.7 rating on MSG. That was only a tenth of a point lower than the previous season high for the Sabres’ 5-2 win over Philadelphia carried last Wednesday on NBCSN. Both games had ratings that were almost double the season average up to that point.

And the rating for the shootout that the Sabres won on a Sam Reinhart shot had a 19.7 rating, which is an incredible rating for any period of a regular season NHL game.

Purists may not like the shootout, but it is clear they are ratings grabbers.

