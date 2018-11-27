Beagle puppy, TV stolen in Niagara Falls burglary

A 5-month-old beagle and a 24-inch television were reported stolen from a 16th Street home on Monday, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

The victim told police on Monday morning that someone forced their way through the back door of his home on 16th, between Pine and Elmwood avenues, sometime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.

An officer saw pry marks near the lock of the back door, according to the police report.