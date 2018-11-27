'Baby' Joe Mesi on Bills-Jaguars fight: 'I can teach them a few things'

The Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t exactly put on a boxing clinic when punches were thrown Sunday at New Era Field.

The Jaguars’ Leonard Fournette and the Bills’ Shaq Lawson were ejected and Fournette was suspended one game for leaving the sideline.

“I can teach them a few things,” legendary Buffalo boxer “Baby” Joe Mesi said, laughing when asked to handicap the melee.

“It’s always unfortunate when that happens. We don’t ever want to go down that route in the NFL or with the Buffalo Bills because I think we’re better than that.”

Mesi, who recently was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, had a 36-0 record as a pro and has transitioned into a career in medical sales. He remains in the area and is a huge sports fan.

“I’m sure Shaq Lawson is going to learn from this experience,” he said. “I hope people don’t get sidetracked on that or identify us with that type of behavior. It’s a great win and I think we’re on a great path right now.”

Mesi was at the KeyBank Center on Tuesday for a news conference for the BFLO Hall of Fame Experience, a nonprofit organization that aims to develop a tourist attraction by creating a combined home for the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, the Buffalo Broadcasters Association and the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame.

“We have the best fans in the world, whether you’re talking about music, media or sports. They live right here,” Mesi said. “What we’re envisioning is something just spectacular. Why are we separating? We can have great people in the media and in music and, of course, athletes under one roof. It can be a huge attraction and perhaps a revenue builder. This is going to be something beautiful.”