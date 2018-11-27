Share this article

print logo

Auburn Avenue house fire causes $50,000 in damage

| Published | Updated

A fire Tuesday at a vacant house on Auburn Avenue near Grant Street caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the building, according to a Buffalo Fire Department dispatcher.

Firefighters received the call to respond at 5:55 p.m. to a fire on Auburn, on Buffalo's West Side.

Investigators said the fire started on the second story of the 2½-story wood frame house and spread to the attic, according to a Buffalo Police spokesman.

Battling the fire was exacerbated by the volume of contents inside the house, which the dispatcher characterized as apparently a hoarding situation.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation, the police spokesman said.

Story topics: / /

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
There are no comments - be the first to comment