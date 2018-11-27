Auburn Avenue house fire causes $50,000 in damage
A fire Tuesday at a vacant house on Auburn Avenue near Grant Street caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the building, according to a Buffalo Fire Department dispatcher.
Firefighters received the call to respond at 5:55 p.m. to a fire on Auburn, on Buffalo's West Side.
Investigators said the fire started on the second story of the 2½-story wood frame house and spread to the attic, according to a Buffalo Police spokesman.
Battling the fire was exacerbated by the volume of contents inside the house, which the dispatcher characterized as apparently a hoarding situation.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation, the police spokesman said.
Story topics: Buffalo Fire Department/ hoarding/ house fire
