Auburn Avenue house fire causes $50,000 in damage

A fire Tuesday at a vacant house on Auburn Avenue near Grant Street caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the building, according to a Buffalo Fire Department dispatcher.

Firefighters received the call to respond at 5:55 p.m. to a fire on Auburn, on Buffalo's West Side.

Investigators said the fire started on the second story of the 2½-story wood frame house and spread to the attic, according to a Buffalo Police spokesman.

Battling the fire was exacerbated by the volume of contents inside the house, which the dispatcher characterized as apparently a hoarding situation.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation, the police spokesman said.