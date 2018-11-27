ANNUNZIATA, Patrick J.

ANNUNZIATA - Patrick J. Of Buffalo, entered into rest on November 26, 2018. Beloved husband of Angela (nee Panaro) Annunziata; devoted father of Patrick (Jeness) Annunziata and Joelle (Richard) Lisman; cherished grandfather of Kurstyn, Sierra, Michael, and Nicholas; dear brother of James, Frank, and the late Alfonso Annunziata. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan, on Wednesday from 4-7 PM, a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Patrick was a US Army Veteran. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com