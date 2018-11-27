Amherst to hold public meeting on waterfront plans

The Town of Amherst is holding a public meeting next week on plans for future waterfront development.

Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa and the town's Planning Department will give a program overview, talk about where things stand and take residents' questions.

The state-guided process is known as a Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, or LWRP. It's an overall plan meant to improve waterways, boost public access and preserve water resources.

Amherst has considerable waterfront along Tonawanda and Ellicott creeks, and a proposed "Amherst Central Park" is a focus of the planning. Williamsville is preparing its own LWRP and the two communities are coordinating their efforts.

The meeting runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday in Getzville Fire Hall, 630 Dodge Road. Call the Planning Department at 631-7051 with questions.