Allegany town justice admonished for not disqualifying himself from case

An Allegany town justice has been admonished for not disqualifying himself from three cases stemming from a boundary dispute involving his neighbor's daughter.

The state Commission on Judicial Conduct said David F. Porter had talked to his neighbor about the boundary dispute in May 2015. In July and August that year, he issued a summons for his neighbor for harassment and arraigned two others involved in the dispute on harassment and criminal tampering charges.

He also issued an order of protection against one of the daughter's neighbors, but not against her father – the judge's neighbor – despite being asked several times. Porter, who is not an attorney, disqualified himself Sept. 24, 2015.

Porter, who has served since 2006, acknowledged his misconduct and agreed with the admonition, according to the commission.