Snow coming down throughout WNY; 1 to 3 inches expected Wednesday

More snow is coming down in the Buffalo metro area. And it's sticking this time, thanks to some low temperatures, says to the National Weather Service.

A snow advisory went into effect at 7 p.m. Tuesday, said Jim Mitchell, a meteorologist with the weather service.

It will stay in effect until noon Wednesday, Mitchell said.

About 3 to 5 inches of snow was forecast for Buffalo. There was accumulation throughout Western New York.

The National Weather Service reports that most areas will see an additional 1 to 3 inches, while higher terrain well south of Buffalo could see an additional 4 to 8 inches with some areas having totals reach 2 feet.

This is how much additional snowfall you can expect thru today as the winter storm starts to wind down. Higher terrain well south of Buffalo could see an additional 4-8" bringing some localized storm totals of TWO FEET. 1-3" elsewhere, but 3-5" on the Bristol Hills and Tug Hill. pic.twitter.com/ka1pTbKacG — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) November 28, 2018

About 1.4 inches of snow had already fallen by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Mitchell said Tuesday night.

"We're almost halfway to 3 inches. Most of the snow will be tonight and through (Wednesday) morning and taper off by afternoon," Mitchell said.

"We didn't get much snow (Tuesday), but the temperatures were warm, so it had a hard time accumulating, especially during the day, and the ground is not yet frozen. That makes it hard for it to accumulate, unless it snows really hard," Mitchell said.

The Buffalo Police Department tweeted at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday that City of Buffalo road crews had begun salting main and secondary roads in anticipation of the Wednesday morning commute.

Wednesday's high temperature was forecast to be near 37 degrees, with a west wind about 23 mph and gusts up to 33 mph.

The evening forecast called for a chance of snow — mainly between 7 and 8 p.m. — with only a slight chance of snow showers after 8 p.m.