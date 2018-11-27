3 can't-miss shows: Cave, Ava Luna, Rubblebucket

Cave. 8 p.m. Dec. 3, 9th Ward @ Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.), $10.

Chicago psych act Cave will be delivering a steady stream of groove-heavy tunes when it settles into the 9th Ward.

The krautrock-tinged band's latest visit to Buffalo will be to perform tracks from the new album "Allways," which was recently released on indie label Drag City. Recorded in both the groups's hometown and Chili (the latter's influences can certainly be heard all over the single "San' Yago"), the record trades some of the band's funkier tendencies for a warmer and more straight-forward collection guitar-led jams.

Cave's forthcoming gig is just the latest in a long line of acts, both big names and under-the-radar, that Ithaca-based promoter Dan Smalls Presents has been bringing to the Babeville complex over the last couple of years.

Ava Luna, 8 p.m. Dec. 5, Mohawk Place (47 E. Mohawk St.), $7.

Art-funk outfit Ava Luna will be making a return appearance at Mohawk Place

Fusing pop, R&B and no wave into a package similar to the likes of Dirty Projectors, tUnE yArDs and Talking Heads, the off-kilter act will once again be in downtown Buffalo in support of its latest studio album, the slightly-subdued "Moon 2." Shared last September, the record finds the Brooklyn indie group cleaning up its shifting, often messy song structures without losing any of its unpredictable, high-energy appeal. Fans of DFA Record's catalog of dance-punk artists would be wise to catch Ava Luna.

Local support will be provided by quirky vibraphone-led act Welks Mice and the surging DIY MC Hop-Hop.

Rubblebucket, 8 p.m. Dec. 5, Babeville's Asbury Hall (341 Delaware Ave.), $20.

Experimental-pop act Rubblebucket will bring its colorful, horn-heavy live show back to Buffalo as the 2018 concert season begins to come to a close.

Previously seen performing within the walls of Town Ballroom and Waiting Room (RIP) in 2014 and 2016, respectively, the Brooklyn band (think Bjork meets Broken Social Scene, sort of) will returnto perform tracks from its latest release "Sun Machine," which was shared at the tail end of summer.

The record, a joint breakup album of sorts between core band members Kalmia Traver and Alex Toth, is a jubilant collection of danceable, genre-fusing pop that is fun even while dealing with heartbreak and tragedy.

Opening the show will be the Massachusetts outfit And The Kids. No strangers to Babeville after playing in the basement a couple of years back, the gritty yet colorful indie-pop trio will be back to play songs from its upcoming album "When This Life is Over," set to drop on Feb. 10. The record's first single "Champagne ladies" is streaming on the group's bandcamp page.