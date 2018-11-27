26-year-old man shot in Buffalo Monday night

A 26-year-old man was shot on the West Side of Buffalo Monday night, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Officers from the Central District responded to a call of a shooting at approximately 9 p.m. in the first block of Albany Street, police said.

The man was hit in the leg area, police said, and was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the police's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.