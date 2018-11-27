Share this article

16-year-old last seen Monday in Town of Lockport

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office was seeking the public's help locating a teenager who may have run away.

Jayden Dowling, 16, was last seen Monday in the Town of Lockport.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the girl has ties to Syracuse.

Dowling was described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 166 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pajama pants and a gray top.

The Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information on Dowling's whereabouts to call Niagara County Sheriff's Office Investigator Scott Gebhardt at 438-3337 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or call the Sheriff's Office anytime at 438-3393.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
