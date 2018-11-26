Assembly candidate Luke Wochensky gets mail warning him to 'go away'

State Assembly candidate Luke Wochensky received a curious manila envelope with his Russian travel records inside and a return address that translates to "go away."

Wochensky, who lost his challenge to incumbent Assemblyman David DiPietro Nov. 6, told East Aurora police the envelope had the return address that belongs to Wallenweins Hotel in East Aurora, and the translation for the Russian name on the return address, Davai Stavai, is "get out" or "go away."

Wochensky, who graduated from law school in Russia, told police the only way someone could obtain the records in the envelope was through the Russian government or Russian Federation Security Service. Police are investigating the incident as aggravated harassment.

There was no stamp on the envelope, and police are checking with the Postal Inspector's Office for information on the bar code sticker on the bottom of the envelope.