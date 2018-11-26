WINKLE, Susan C. (Tills)

WINKLE - Susan C. (nee Tills)

November 25, 2018. Beloved wife of Donald M. Winkle Jr.; devoted mother of Kody Gailie and Teal Winkle; loving daugther of the late Robert "Bud" and Irene Tills; dear sister of Robert Tills Jr.,

Ruth (Thomas) Owczarczak, Mary Tills and the late Frank "Rusty" Tills; aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave. on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 from 4-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 10 AM. Share online condolences at:

