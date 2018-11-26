West Virginia U paid $250k as part of hazing settlement with family of Nolan Burch

West Virginia University paid $250,000 as its part of a legal settlement made in January with an Amherst family whose son died four years ago during a fraternity hazing ritual, according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

A West Virginia state government insurer made the payment on behalf of the university's board of governors to settle the lawsuit over the November 2014 death of Nolan Michael Burch, the newspaper reported Sunday, based on documents made public following a records request to the university.

A confidential settlement was reached in January with the university, other students and the fraternity. None of the defendants admitted liability.

Burch, an 18-year-old freshman at West Virginia, was a pledge at the Kappa Sigma fraternity Gamma-Phi Chapter who was instructed to drink a bottle of whiskey by a fraternity member, according to the family's attorney. He passed out and died two days later after suffering central nervous system depression and cardiopulmonary failure.