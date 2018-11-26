Watch: Driver takes out Boomerang's patio on Niagara Street

Niagara Street bar-restaurant Boomerang's Bar & Grill received an unpleasant surprise just after 5 p.m. Nov. 23 when a red SUV veered off the road, maneuvered around a stopped metro bus and completely removed the West Side establishment's patio.

The collision took place at 995 Niagara St., just south of School Street. According to Channel 7's Jeff Slawson on Twitter, Buffalo Police explained the car was dealing with brake failure and there's been no summons as of yet.

Boomerang's posted video, shot from a cellphone of a surveillance camera, of the incident on its Facebook page.

Despite the damages, Boomerang's sense of humor prevailed, as the Facebook video caption read: "When a customer found out we are selling Tom and Jerrys." Tom & Jerrys are a traditional holiday cocktail in Buffalo.

Boomerang's has been owned and operated by Guillermo Ruiz since June 11, Buffalo Business First reported, after previous owner Thomas Murphy retired.

Buffalo police on Tuesday told The Buffalo News there was no arrest made, there was no police report from the incident and no other information was available.