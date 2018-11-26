Video review: Jerry Hughes-Kyle Williams duo is dynamic on twists

Jerry Hughes and Kyle Williams continue to be dynamic on twist stunts for the Bills.

Two of the Bills’ three sacks in Sunday’s 24-21 win over Jacksonville came on twist stunts by Hughes and Williams. A third takedown of Blake Bortles almost was a sack on a twist by Hughes and Williams. Bortles gained 1 yard on the play.

“We’ve been playing with each other for so long now, so whenever Kyle’s on my side, I have a feel for him,” said Hughes. “I know how he gets off on the ball, so whenever we start to do twists, it’s just fun because it’s two guys working off each other.”

Hughes crashes inside from his defensive end position on a twist stunt, and Williams loops to the outside. For the season, Hughes has been in on seven sacks and three of them have come on twists with Williams. Williams has been in on seven sacks and two have come in a combination rush with Hughes. Another came in a twist with Trent Murphy. And one of Murphy’s sacks came with help from a twist stunt by the Hughes-Williams duo.

“We work on our timing all training camp, back in the spring, during the season just to make sure our timing is on point,” Hughes said. “That’s what makes good fronts, guys being able to work off each other."

Hughes now has six sacks this season and is tied for the NFL lead among edge rushers in total pressures with 58, according to Pro Football Focus. Williams ranks tied for 21st among interior rushers with 26 pressures.

The big pass rush plays came with the game on the line, as the Bills clung to a 21-14 lead.

On a second-and-17 play from the Bills’ 17, Hughes came underneath Williams and stopped Bortles for 1 yard. On the next play, Jags guard Andrew Norwell did a good job of stopping Hughes’ inside rush. But Williams looped outside too quickly and got inside tackle Ereck Flowers for an 8-yard sack. That was key, because it pushed the Jaguars’ field goal attempt from 35 yards to 42, and the kick went just wide left.

“We had known through the week there were going to be some spacing issues,” Williams said, referring to the Jaguars’ offensive line, “and if we could get one-on-ones or two-on-twos in a lot of space, that’s where he and I are really good.”

The Bills have 28 sacks, one more than last season. The Bills' defense ranks 12th in sacks per pass attempt faced.