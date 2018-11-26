UB men's basketball moves up to record-high No. 21 in AP rankings

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team has moved to No. 21 in the Associated Press rankings and No. 20 in the USA TODAY coaches poll released Monday.

The rankings are the best in program history.

The Bull (5-0) were No. 22 last week in the AP poll after making their debut at No. 25 two weeks ago.

UB received 351 points, an increase from last week's total of 240 points. UB is 29 points behind No. 21 Texas Tech and 98 points ahead of No. 23 Wisconsin.

Graham Couch of the Lansing (Mich.) State Journal has UB at No. 6, moving the Bulls up from his vote at No. 7 in the last two weeks. Mark Berman of the Roanoke Times, Elton Alexander of the Cleveland Plain Dealer and Damien Sordelett of the Lynchburg (Va.) News and Advance have UB at No. 14.

In the coaches poll, the Bulls jumped from No. 25 to No. 20. UB has 159 points, 80 points more than last week. The Bulls have 14 less points than No. 19 Texas Tech and two more than No. 21 Oregon.

The Bulls have won two games since the last rankings, both at home: a 110-71 win against Dartmouth and a 76-49 win against Marist.

UB is ranked No. 30 in the initial NET rankings released Monday by the NCAA. The NET rankings are a new primary evaluation tool that has replaced the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI). According to the NCAA, the NET rankings take into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses.

UB heads to Belfast, Northern Ireland, for two games in the Belfast Hall of Fame Classic. The team faces Milwaukee at 5:30 a.m. (eastern) Friday and then face either Stephen F. Austin or San Francisco on Saturday.

