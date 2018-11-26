This Week in Buffalo: Kerfuffle Before Christmas I, Art Off the Wall, Pauly D

From a major indie concert to an approachable art event to what's become a regular visit from a "Jersey Shore" star, the Buffalo area has a lot cooked up for Nov. 26-29. With "Hamilton" still at Shea's Buffalo Theatre and holiday markets galore on tap, these events make braving the cold rain and gloomy skies worthwhile.

One note: Lindsey Buckingham, scheduled to perform Nov. 27 in Riviera Theatre, has sold out.

1. Kerfuffle Before Christmas, Part I

6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28 in Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.). Cost is $40 in advance here, while a two-night combo ticket runs for $60. The show is for ages 18 and older, or 16 and older with a parent or guardian.

It's the second year in a row that 107.7 FM Alternative Buffalo has split its holiday concerts into multiple shows, Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, both in RiverWorks.

The first night has a nice balance of older - Metric has been together since 1998 - and newer, as The Moth and The Flame broke out in 2011. Philadelphia-based solo artist Mondo Cozmo will make his Kerfuffle debut as the third performer.

2. Art Off the Wall

6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29 in Carnegie Art Center (240 Goundry St., North Tonawanda). Tickets, at the door, are $10 for CAC members, $15 for general admission. Fast-pass tickets, which allows for line skip and reserves one of 50 purchasing forms, are available here for $20.

One of the primary complaints about art is its price tag, so the Carnegie Art Center in North Tonawanda presents a rare opportunity to take home affordable art. At this cool fundraiser, patrons, who receive one complimentary drink, may peruse 5-inch by 7-inch prints on the gallery walls from 6 to 6:45 p.m., writing down the ID numbers of the pieces they would like on a purchasing form.

The purchasing forms will then be read off in numerical order, beginning at 7 p.m., with each attendee choosing one piece of art off the wall to take home for $20. The fast-pass ticket is a smart way to ensure at least one piece of art.

A separate section of 12-inch by 12-inch art has been set up for silent auction bidding, too.

3. DJ Pauly D

10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29 in VENU (75 W. Chippewa St.). Prices range from $29.99 to $100 here.

The fact "Jersey Shore" star Paul DelVecchio - known better as DJ Pauly D - would choose to celebrate his birthday in the Buffalo area, at Sunset Bay on July 1, is a testament to the reality show personality's appeal here. While that might alarm some, the celebrity's party-boy lifestyle remains enviable to many, especially when Buffalo's nightlife-lovers seek a late-week release.

4. Eric Wood Fund's Flights and Bites

6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26 at Big Ditch Brewing Company (55 E. Huron St.). Tickets are $100 and may be purchased at the door.

Hang out with former Buffalo Bills center Eric Wood, a longtime fan favorite who has been committed to the Buffalo community, and other Bills players to raise money for the Eric Wood Fund, which supports children and their families facing life-threatening injuries or illnesses. Wood's Fund is connected to Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation.

Attendees receive hors d'oeuvres and a flight of beers with a ticket purchase. Music is by the Tailgaters. Casual attire is encouraged, and a secret stocking raffle sounds alluring.

5. "Hamilton" cast plays holiday show

8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26 in Tralf Music Hall (622 Main St.). Prices range from $75 to $150 here.

For performers in a Broadway musical as massive as "Hamilton," days off are precious. Extra props are in order, then, as cast members will play a special holiday show in the Tralf, with all proceeds benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, a national nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organization.

The "Hamilton" performers, both vocalists and the supporting band from the four-star production, will also auction off autographed posters and tickets to the show with a backstage tour.

6. Chick-fil-A opens in Cheektowaga

6:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 29 at 1753 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Free to attend, but be prepared to wait in line.

Rumors that Chick-fil-A would finally open a location in the Buffalo area have rumbled for at least five years, and Thursday is finally the day the dream is realized for many fast-food lovers.

While there's stiff opposition locally (and nationally) to the chain's past anti-LGBTQ stance and donations, Chick-fil-A is known for its above-and-beyond service, better-than-average chicken sandwiches and waffle fries and chick-n-strips.

Read about Andrew Galarneau's first experience at Chick-fil-A, then learn more about the special sauce and pick up five more things to know. If chicken sandwiches from locally owned eateries are more your style, we've got suggestions for that, too.

7. Steven Wilson

8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27 in Town Ballroom (681 Main St.). Cost is $32 in advance here or $35 at the door.

Wilson left a lasting impression from his 2010 and 2013 visits, sparking a strong interview piece from The News' Jeff Miers ahead of the former Porcupine Tree vocalist's Tuesday show.

In the chat, Wilson elaborates on genre-pigeonholing, the power of smaller, more intimate shows, and an assessment of the national political landscape the rocker has picked up from touring extensively. Tuesday's show is close to selling out.

8. Brickyard Brewing's Holiday Market

4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29 in Brickyard Brewing Co. (432 Center St., Lewiston). Free to attend.

From chocolate to soap to jewelry to henna to photography, the Brickyard Brewing holiday market boasts an impressive variety of gift options. Check out the market's Facebook event page to learn the 40 vendors in attendance, and know that basket raffles are an additional perk.

The Lewiston brewery - connected to the Brickyard's restaurant - will be decked out for the holidays, too. Raffle proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots.

9. Snails

7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28 in Town Ballroom (681 Main St.). Cost is $25 in advance here or $30 at the door.

While Snails doesn't stick out as a particularly appealing stage name, Montreal-based producer Frederik Durand blends trap and bass-heavy beats in a rather befitting style called "vomitstep." Dancing Astronaut describes Durand's sounds as gooey. I'm not making this stuff up.

Snails has plenty of new music in the works with an EP on the way. Listen to his collaboration - called "Snailephant" - with Wooli here.

10. "Beat Bobby Flay" viewing party for Chef Steven Gedra

8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29 in Community Beer Works (520 7th St.). Free to attend.

Watch The Black Sheep chef-owner Steven Gedra compete against other accomplished chefs for the right to face legendary Bobby Flay in the final round of the show. Will Gedra match the feat of Seabar's Mike Andrzejewski, who took down Flay on the same show less than a year ago?

Community Beer Works will air the 10 p.m. show on its 12-foot projection screen, as well as offer $5 core beers, $3 shots of Four Roses Bourbon and a special burger-beer pairing for $10.

