Sheary a game-time decision after leaving Sabres practice early

Buffalo Sabres winger Conor Sheary will be a game-time decision Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks after leaving practice early Monday at KeyBank Center, coach Phil Housley told reporters.

Defenseman Zach Bogosian also missed practice for a "maintenance day," but is expected to play against the Sharks. Patrik Berglund, placed on injured reserve last Wednesday, skated on his own before practice as he recovers from an upper body injury.

Sheary left the ice shortly after line rushes and didn't return. The 26-year-old winger has six goals and six assists with a minus-2 rating in 24 games this season. Unless the Sabres make a roster move, Remi Elie would replace Sheary when puck drops against the Sharks at 7 p.m.

Elie, a 23-year-old winger claimed off waivers from the Dallas Stars, played 10:38 against the Detroit Wings on Saturday after being a healthy scratch for 10 consecutive games. He also had two shots on goal, one of which nearly crossed the goal line after he forced a turnover near the Red Wings' net.

Sheary's absence would break up the Sabres' second line, which also includes center Casey Mittelstadt and winger Kyle Okposo.

"Yes, he did," Housley said, acknowledging Sheary left the ice early. "Just a little tweak."

With Bogosian not practicing, Nathan Beaulieu skated alongside Rasmus Dahlin, while Casey Nelson was paired with Marco Scandella. The Sabres, 16-6-2, will try to extend their winning streak to 10 when they host the Sharks, 12-8-4.