SALONEK - Gregory B. November 24, 2018. Beloved husband of Debra (nee Sikora); cherished pet dad of Sable, Brande, Vegas and Nevada; devoted son of the late Marie and late Frank Salonek and son-in-law of Emily and late John Sikora; loving brother of Paul (Chrissy) and Frank Jr. (Stacie) Salonek; dearest uncle of Kayla, Kevin, Jaxon and Story; dear nephew of Dolores (Steve) Tefft, Richard, and the late Bernard and Robert Wienckowski; fond cousin of Charles and Raymond Dziekonski, Michael (Michelle) Tefft, Brian (Jillian) Tefft and Rick Wienckowski. Family will be present Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem) where services will be held Thursday at 9:30 AM and at St. Andrew's Church at 10 AM. Condolences at: www.Pietszak.com.