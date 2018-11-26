Police: Have you been drinking? Driver: 'I had seven beers'
A Lackawanna man was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop early Monday morning, according to the City of Tonawanda Police Department.
Ryan J. Conners, 37, was charged with DWI and other charges after a traffic stop on Niagara Street in the City of Tonawanda just before 3 a.m. Monday.
Police said Conners was driving 50 mph in a 30 mph zone and was crossing the center lines on Niagara Street.
When asked if was consuming alcohol, officers said Conners' response was: “I had seven beers.”
Conners was placed under arrest and recorded a .27 blood alcohol content, police said.
Conners was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, operating a vehicle over .08 blood alcohol content, moved from lane unsafely and speeding. He was held on $250 bail.
Story topics: aggravated DWI arrest/ city of tonawanda/ City of Tonawanda Police/ driving while intoxicated/ DWI/ Lackawanna
Share this article