Planning Board OKs Wheatfield solar farm

A 6.3-megawatt solar power project won approvals for its site plan and zoning variances in Wheatfield, town Planning Board Chairman Walter D. Garrow said Monday.

Borregos Solar Systems, a Massachusetts company, proposes to install solar panels on 30 acres of vacant farmland on Lockport Road. The project calls for the land to be leased from North Tonawanda brothers David and Dennis Jakubaszek, who own 72 acres at the site.

One more step is needed for the project to go forward: agreement between the town and Borregos on a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes deal.

Some nearby residents oppose the project because of concerns about the visual aspects of the development and concerns about preservation of farmland in Wheatfield, a right-to-farm community.