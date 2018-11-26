Pizza deliveryman robbed at gunpoint near Buffalo-Cheektowaga border

A pizza deliveryman told Buffalo police a teenager robbed him at gunpoint Sunday morning on Roma Avenue, according to a police report.

The deliveryman was delivering food on Roma, just north of East Delavan Avenue, at 2:10 a.m. when a teenager followed him from the porch of the home back to the deliveryman's vehicle. The teen then pointed a silver handgun at the victim's face and demanded money, the victim told police.

The robber took cash and ran toward East Delavan. The victim told police the assailant was about 15.