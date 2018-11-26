Parkway removal is topic of public meeting Tuesday in Niagara Falls

A public information meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday on the upcoming reconstruction of Whirlpool and Third streets in Niagara Falls and the ensuing removal of the Niagara Scenic Parkway along the Niagara River Gorge.

The meeting will be held in the Niagara Falls Train Station, 825 Depot Ave. West.

The state Department of Transportation and Empire State Development will present information on the plans and a timetable for the project, including planned traffic detours.

The DOT already has awarded the first of three contracts for the project. Work on Whirlpool and Third streets, to begin in the spring, will be the first phase of a two-year effort. State officials say the project will make it easier for residents and tourists to access the gorge.