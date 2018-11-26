OTTO, Aase L. (Larsen)

OTTO - Aase L. (nee Larsen)

Age 93, of the Town of Lewiston, departed this life on Wednesday, November 21, 2018. She was born on July 17, 1925 in Copenhagen, Denmark and on February 17, 1946, she married Johan P. Otto in Copenhagen. He predeceased her in November of 1992. Aase is survived by her son, Johnny (Gwendolyne) Otto; grandchildren, Clinton (Karen) Otto and Clayton (Ting) Otto; her chosen daughter, Anette (Robert Burns) Kilmer, her chosen grandsons, Dane and Lucas Kilmer, and also Danette and Sarah Kilmer. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME. Please visit www.goodlandercares.com for online condolences and to view her full obituary.