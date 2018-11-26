Ornament sales to benefit Hospice Buffalo

The Hospice Buffaloes & Angel Ornament Sale will run through Dec. 21.

Hospice Buffaloes ornaments come in white and brown, and will be sold for $10 each. Donate one to a hospice patient or give as a gift to a loved one. Angel ornaments will fetch $5.

The ornaments will be sold on the lower level of the Walden Galleria mall, near Lord & Taylor and on the Hospice Buffalo Mitchell Campus, 225 Como Park Blvd.; both locations are in Cheektowaga.

The Hospice Foundation also will provide holiday gift wrapping from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends through Christmas Eve at the Boulevard Mall Center Court in Amherst. All donations will support patient care at Hospice Buffalo.

