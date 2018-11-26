MEYERS, Roy L.

Of West Seneca, NY on November 25, 2018. Devoted Husband of Anita M. (nee Mistretta); devoted father of Lori White (Michael Roesel), Roy L., Jr., and Eric L.; beloved stepfather of Robbie (Tammy) Hoch, Timothy "TJ" (Maxine) Hoch, and Robin (MaryEllen) Hoch; loving brother of Marion (Ron) Irwin, Bill (Helen) Meyers, Bob (Jean) Meyers and Alan Meyers. Also survived by seven treasured grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his favorite sister-in-law, Denise Ann (Paula) Garlinger. Family and friends will be received Tuesday from 2-6 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., same as CURTIN FUNERAL HOME, 1340 Union Rd.,West Seneca, NY 14224, 716-674-5776. Where a Service will be held at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, Erie County SPCA, or Hospice of Buffalo. Online condolences at: www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.