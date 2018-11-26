McDONOUGH, Sheila (Glasford)

McDONOUGH - Sheila (nee Glasford)

Of Lockport, passed away on Sunday, November 25, 2018. Predeceased by her husband John D. McDonough; survived by her children Margaret (Donald) Wynes, Andrew (Leslie) McDonough, Anne (Shawn) Kilroy, Martha (William) Moran, Claire (Daniel Ciotoli) McDonough and Joan (David) Wolfe; grandmother of Nora Jane (David) Saintz, Joseph, and John Wynes; John (Lauren), Moira (Nolan) Anderson, Patrick and Meghan McDonough, Brigid (Charles) Dake and Martin Kilroy, Elizabeth, Jonathan, and Mary Cate Moran, James, Charles, and Kevin Wolfe; great-grandmother of Reagan McDonough, Belle, Violet and William Saintz. Also survived by in-laws Anne Clancy, Thomas McDonough and Edith (Michael) Moran. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 10 AM at St. John the Baptist RC Church, 168 Chestnut Street, Lockport. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of one's choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared at:

www.pruddenandkandt.com.