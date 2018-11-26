Massachusetts man charged with marijuana possession at Rainbow Bridge

A 27-year-old Massachusetts man was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession Sunday afternoon at the Rainbow Bridge, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

The man told police he had legally purchased marijuana at a dispensary in Boston, Mass., and brought it with him while visiting the Falls.

Around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, he told police he accidentally took a wrong turn onto the bridge heading toward Niagara Falls, Ont. After being turned back by Canadian officials, his vehicle was searched by U.S. border agents and about 1½ ounces of marijuana were found in the trunk, according to the police report.

The man was charged with fifth-degree marijuana possession.