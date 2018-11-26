Letter: Trump is the right leader, and sent at the right time

Wow! Such a world we live in! It saddens me to see my church fall into such depths.

Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle is right on. She should also consider a commentary about the politics of today. I feel there is a parallel here. She is right on when it tells about my church and business is a necessary endeavor.

I think this is how our world has fallen into chaos. We go day to day accepting the fallen political agenda with all of its greed and corruption.

We have a man in the White House that is trying desperately to change the system and is pushing against a wall of challenges only imagined in a dime novel.

I think this immorality goes much deeper than the church. Each of us should look into our souls and question the actions of all people in power. Soon the wheat will be separated from the chaff and a true story will be told.

God always sends us a leader. A person who is undeterred and ready to stand against the unpopular position of the world, like Martin Luther King, Abraham Lincoln, Harry S. Truman, Franklin Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan and many more. I thank God for sending us a leader who is standing firm trying to do what is right and moral at this time in history.

His name – Donald Trump!

James Lenahan

Lancaster