Letter: Limits should be placed on some gun purchases

A recent letter writer stated that the mental health system failed us in the Thousand Oaks shootings.

He believes that the shooter should have been indefinitely incarcerated during a previous incident where he was “irate and irrational,” but committed no crime nor made any threats. He would rather live in a society where you can been arrested and held indefinitely after committing no offense than limit anyone’s access to firearms.

The vast majority of liberals like myself don’t want to “remove all guns,” unlike the conservatives who want to hand one to every single person including the most unstable and depraved.

We just want to make it a little harder for a person to buy a product whose sole purpose is to kill people than to buy a pack of gum. Just like we limit people who drive because it’s inherently dangerous.

Scott Hartman

Buffalo