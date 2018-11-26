Letter: Lancaster’s steady growth is bringing city problems
Recently in The News there was an article regarding the town going to “garbage totes.” It also mentioned a “tax increase.” Why?
There has been so much “new” home construction, which of course, means new revenue for the town. I am not talking one or two new homes, but entire blocks, which I assume means more tax income for the town. One home or 12, it only take
truck to plow, or
truck to pick up garbage, so I would think that means more coming in than going out in expenses and revenue.
One resident talked about rodents, if someone has them, a tote will not prevent that home or area be rodent free. It is up to the homeowner to take care of his property.
Lancaster is no longer a town or village with this growth, it is becoming a city which eventually will result in city problems.
Something needs to be done for the residents.
Patricia Skowron
Elma
Share this article