Letter: Kudos to Canisius College for embracing gay athlete

After reading the article “Parents disown athlete on learning she’s gay,” I feel compelled to ask parents to accept their children and love them, no matter what.

As a teacher of over 35 years, and a parent, I am appalled that anyone could “disown a child.” It is a constant struggle to teach a child love and compassion, as many times it there is no example being set in their own homes.

It was wonderful to see that the Canisus College community has surrounded Emily Scheck with love and compassion. She will be able to pass that on to her children. My son passed away and I assure you, I wish everyday that he was still here, straight, gay or any way. It takes a community to raise a child and I am proud to be part of that community.

Bonita L. Anticola

Angola