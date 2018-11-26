Letter: Koch broke his word to workers, community

Not so long ago at a television news conference, Chris Koch, the owner of New Era Cap, talked about his “strong commitment to Buffalo and Western New York” and his further commitment, “to keep the manufacturing workforce in Western New York.”

He said all this at the announcement of the $35 million naming rights for the Orchard Park stadium.

Since 1958 the good and efficient workers labored in the Derby plant to make New Era the success it is and now Koch gives them their just reward, the end of their jobs here.

So Mr. Koch, when you sit down this Thanksgiving, give thanks to those profit makers that helped put you where you are today and think about what you have just given them to be thankful for. Oh yes, that goes for the community and the taxpayers that helped your company as well with incentives, only to be misused.

Sleep well, Chris.

Michael J. Rusinek

Lancaster