Letter: Jacobs must help end high health care costs

In the coming new year, we are looking forward to swift passage of early voting in New York State, passage of the Victim’s Rights Act, guarantee of Women’s Reproductive Rights, and passage of the New York State Health Act.

As my representative I am asking Sen. Chris Jacobs to reach across the aisle and work with Democrats to bring much needed changes to our health care system. As the current chairperson of the health committee I’m certain he has a wealth of information to share his colleagues.

I have several friends who are currently uninsured due to affordability issues. I am 62 years old, retired and spending over $800 a month for health insurance. There is a $2,000 deductible with co-pays.

Should I be hospitalized I will need to pay $1,500 out of pocket immediately as a co-pay. My husband is on Medicare and we pay almost two hundred a month plus co-pays.

It’s time to end the business for profit in serving people with health issues. I strongly urge Jacobs to meet with and listen to his constituents in the 60th who have severe hardships in paying for insurance or who have no insurance at all.

Those of us whose incomes are above poverty level are within a never ending inflationary health care insurance system that must end.

Patricia Meyer-Lee

Tonawanda